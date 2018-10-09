Fitspiration: Sushmita Sen shows off sexy back

Last updated on: October 09, 2018 12:45 IST

Take a look at Sush's seriously ripped pics.

Sushmita Sen uploaded some pix to show off her back muscles.

The former Miss Universe is no stranger to workouts -- it's the secret to her fab bod.

Scroll down to take a look. It's all the inspiration you need on a lazy Tuesday morning.

Sushmita Sen -- who turns 43 on November 19 -- can give much younger models tough competition.

Her fitness videos and workout challenges have been inspiring fans.

'Stretch...reach...dance...align...feel...breathe...a state of grace,' she captioned this pic, where she puts her incredible body on display.

Sush also shared a pic of her 'dimpled back'.

Handstands are not easy to do and one needs great core strength to achieve such a feat.

'Want to try your strength? Try static,' says Sush. 'Hold, hold, hold and keep breathing as you discover just what you are made of.'

'Stretch, breathe, feel, repeat.'

'Sometimes our worlds turn upside down, just to introduce us to a brand new perspective.'

That's her, doing push ups with gymnastic rings.

A completely ripped Sushmita.