Drop-dead gorgeous! Katrina embraces the 'nude' look

She made jaws drop with her latest cover. But it is her 'nude look' that caught our attention.

Photographs: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar India

Katrina Kaif graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar India rocking a lace pant-suit by designer Namrata Joshipur.

With ample cleavage on show, and sporting a platinum necklace, the actor looked stunning in the black ensemble.

Her look was styled by Yukti Sodha, and the cover was shot by Errikos Andreou.

Taking to Instagram to upload the cover, Katrina wrote: 'Thank u @kabirkhankk for your lovely words.'

For this cover, director Kabir Khan has written about Katrina and mentioned details about the actress that her fans don't know about.

'She's made it on her own terms,' wrote the director.

'Because Katrina started from a place of not knowing anybody when she first came into the industry, she has worked that much harder to counter it all,' he added.

'For someone whose natural language is not Hindi, she not only learns her script, but everyone else's as well,' said the director on his close friend.

Scroll down to take a look at the other pics from the shoot.

Katrina sizzles in a nude corset gown by Alpana Neeraj. The actor rounded off her look with minimal make up.

Katrina dressed in a thigh-high slit dress from Shantanu and Nikhil's collection.