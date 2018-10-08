Why this 33-year-old model deserves your attention

October 08, 2018 15:38 IST

At 33, Lindsay Ellingson doesn't look her age. Would you disagree?

Photographs: Courtesy Lindsay Ellingson/Instagram

She walked the ramp for eight Victoria's Secret shows.

She has modeled for brands like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino and Christian Dior.

Meet Lindsay Ellingson, who started off her career over 13 years ago and is still pretty relevant in the fashion world at 33.

A beauty entrepreneur and a popular face in the modelling world, Lindsay busts the myth that modelling comes with an expiry date!

She's more than just a pretty face! At 30, Lindsay walked the ramp at Victoria's Secret's annual show. A beauty mogul, she has been responsible for her own make up on the red carpet and the ramp at times.

Can you imagine a 33-year-old having such a gorgeous figure! The secret to that fab bod is yoga. Her idea of relaxing is doing hot yoga.

With over 8,67,00 followers on Instagram, the model loves to dance when she's not doing yoga. She is a huge fan of ballet and loves Pilates too.

A throwback pic of Lindsay on the ramp as a Victoria's Secret Angel.