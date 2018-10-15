Bridespiration! Shriya Saran turns up the heat

Last updated on: October 15, 2018 12:20 IST

The South siren looked like a modern bride on the ramp. Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Designer Ashwini Reddy showcased her bridal collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai.

The show also marked the debut of Tyaani, a jewellery line by Karan Johar.

Check out the stunning showstopper who walked the runway.

Shriya dazzled the runway in a cream lehenga with a red embroidered choli and dupatta.

She styled her hair in waves and curls.

Notice her beaded and emerald neckpiece?

The actor looked regal and charming in her showstopping avtar.

See how her smile radiates?

The collection saw deep and bright coloured saris with ruffled hems.

Bright pockets and wide bottom pants were the highlight.

Sheer is back and how.

Ruffled hems can add so much drama and feminity to the outfits.

The charming showstopping with the designer.