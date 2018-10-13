Who's this gorgeous diva on the ramp?

Last updated on: October 13, 2018 10:24 IST

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com witnessed a stunning diva light up the runway.

The Bombay Times Fashion Week opened to a grand start this week.

The first show by Pallavi Jaikishan was magical.

Check out these photographs:

That's Miss Diva runner up Roshni Sheoran, the showstopper for Jaikishan's festive collection.

Roshni wore a blush pink lehenga with lace embroidery. Doesn't she look lovely?

VIDEO: Watch the beautiful showstopper strut the runway in style. Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Candice Pinto models a lehenga-style sari from the collection.

The bright and blingy collection featured pleated skirts with cropped cholis.

Jaikishan also played with muted colours like grey and olive.

The sheer saris were paired with halter neck blouses.

Roshni poses with the talented designer Pallavi Jaikishan.