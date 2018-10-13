rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who's this gorgeous diva on the ramp?

Who's this gorgeous diva on the ramp?

Last updated on: October 13, 2018 10:24 IST

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com witnessed a stunning diva light up the runway. 

The Bombay Times Fashion Week opened to a grand start this week.

The first show by Pallavi Jaikishan was magical.

Check out these photographs:

Pallavi Jaikishan

That's Miss Diva runner up Roshni Sheoran, the showstopper for Jaikishan's festive collection.

Pallavi Jaikishan

Roshni wore a blush pink lehenga with lace embroidery. Doesn't she look lovely?

VIDEO: Watch the beautiful showstopper strut the runway in style. Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Pallavi Jaikishan

Candice Pinto models a lehenga-style sari from the collection.

Pallavi Jaikishan

The bright and blingy collection featured pleated skirts with cropped cholis.

Pallavi Jaikishan

Jaikishan also played with muted colours like grey and olive. 

Pallavi Jaikishan

The sheer saris were paired with halter neck blouses.

Pallavi Jaikishan

Roshni poses with the talented designer Pallavi Jaikishan.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Pallavi Jaikishan, Bombay Times Fashion Week, Roshni Sheoran, Candice Pinto, Rediff
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use