Think white is boring? These girls will prove you wrong

October 15, 2018 10:10 IST

See how your favourite celebrities worked their magic in white.

Sushmita

Sushmita Sen looks glittering in this lehenga-choli and diaphanous dual dupatta which she showcased on the ramp earlier this year. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Alia

Alia Bhatt looks like a million bucks in this white shoulder-baring gown with crystal detailing. 
Her minimal make up and hair floral accessory is too cute. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin shows off how to rock chick in this sheer and sequinned separates which she's interestingly paired with a floor length jacket. Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Disha Patani

See how Disha Patani works floral embroidery on her bold and offshoulder white sheer dress. Don't we all love her style?  Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

And finally, we have Jacqueline who proves how a simple asymmetrical detail can amp up your overall look. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

