Think white is boring? These girls will prove you wrong

October 15, 2018 10:10 IST

See how your favourite celebrities worked their magic in white.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Sushmita Sen looks glittering in this lehenga-choli and diaphanous dual dupatta which she showcased on the ramp earlier this year.

Alia Bhatt looks like a million bucks in this white shoulder-baring gown with crystal detailing.

Her minimal make up and hair floral accessory is too cute. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shows off how to rock chick in this sheer and sequinned separates which she's interestingly paired with a floor length jacket. Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com Photograph: See how Disha Patani works floral embroidery on her bold and offshoulder white sheer dress. Don't we all love her style?

And finally, we have Jacqueline who proves how a simple asymmetrical detail can amp up your overall look. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Dear readers, how are you celebrating Navratri this year? Tell us.

Are you wearing the colour of the day? Are you fasting or feasting?

Share photographs of your celebrations with us. Click here to post your photograph or simply e-mail them to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Navratri pix). We'll publish the best ones on Rediff.com