Wine and pizza! How Padma Lakshmi had a perfect weekend

May 07, 2018 15:05 IST

The actor's saucy pic has gone viral.

Supermodel Padma Lakshmi knows how to turn heads both on and off the ramp.

The Top Chef star and cook-book author recently shared a few pictures of her on Instagram which has since gone viral.

In the photographs, Padma Lakshmi is seen enjoying pizza and wine while lounging in a bathtub.

The photograph, she said, is inspired by the works of New York based painter Lee Price who has been documenting the relationship between women and food since 20 years now.

These are Padma Lakshmi's photographs from the shoot.

'Cheers to the freakin' weekend,' the supermodel wrote. Photographs: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

The Top Chef host is seen covering her assets with two large pizza slices while attempting a bite.