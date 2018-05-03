rediff.com

B-town hotties, watch out for Mouni Roy's hot mag cover

May 03, 2018 13:08 IST

The Naagin actor announces her entry into Bollywood with a sizzling photoshoot.

We've seen Mouni Roy as the dutiful wife and ideal bahu on television.

The actor, who shot to fame with her role in the serial Naagin, recently posted a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot for Aza Fashion's lifestyle magazine.

And boy, she looks gorgeous!

Check out the magazine cover below:

Mouni Roy for Aza Fashion

Mouni Roy poses in a velvet slit dress with a fur stole for Aza Fashion's April to June issue.Photographs: Kind courtesy Aza magazine

The 32-yr-old actor has taken a break from television and will soon be making her debut in Bollywood. 

If this magazine cover is a teaser to her entry in B-town, we're impressed already.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
