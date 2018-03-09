PIX: Why Padma Lakshmi loves her body so much?

Last updated on: March 09, 2018 15:44 IST

The model-turned-chef has been challenging rules in the fashion industry.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi has often created headlines with her Instagram posts.

The Top Chef host recently uploaded a nude pic of herself on Instagram and it's turned into a hot debate on the photo-sharing social media app.

This is not the first time that Padma Lakshmi has sparked a debate for embracing body positivity.

Remember the time she flaunted her stretch marks? Or the time she uploaded a pic of her breast feeding her daughter Krishna?

We take a look at the many times she challenged rules.

1. When she made stretch marks look fashionable

Padma Lakshmi embraced her stretch marks sending across a message of body positivity to all women.

She shared a photo of herself on Instagram, where she is seen reclining on her bed in a revealing turtleneck sweater proudly showing off her stretch marks.

It is not a usual sight to see models show off their stretch marks, but Padma Lakshmi is clearly not one to shy away from baring skin on social media.

Captioned 'Hey stretch', the photo went ahead to prove how much Padma loves her body -- stretch marks and all.

2. When she made women rethink about breast feeding in public

A throwback pic to the time when the model had just delivered her daughter Krishna.

This picture has all the inspiration a working mom needs!

3. When she questioned people's obsession about size zero

In an column for The Hollywood Reporter, the Top Chef host wrote that she was tired of trying to fit into a size zero.

'When filming Top Chef, I consume about 5,000 to 8,000 calories a day.

'We start with anywhere from 15 to 18 contestants, and I have to take a bite or two from each of their plates to adequately judge each dish.

'Every day. It adds up. I typically gain anywhere from 10 to 17 pounds every season.

'Once I get home, what's taken me six weeks to gain takes me 12 weeks to take off,' she revealed.

She recently uploaded a nude pic of herself on Instagram and captioned it: 'We're all born naked and the rest is drag.' Unfortunately we can't show the pic.