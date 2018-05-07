VIDEO: Disha Patani absolutely loves her denim shorts

May 07, 2018 12:09 IST

Even for a date, Disha said she'd prefer wearing a pair of "teeny tiny bum shorts."

The Baaghi 2 actor looked spunky in her denim shorts which she'd paired with a white tee and a denim jacket. Photographs: Kind courtesy ONLY

Is there anything Disha Patani cannot look stylish in?

The young actor recently unveiled the campaign 'Denimize the World' while promoting ONLY brand of denimwear in Mumbai.

At the event, she revealed that she'd always treasure an old pair of denims "because it is comfortable."

"Our aim through this campaign was to bust the common misconception that denims can’t be worn all the time," the ambassador said.

When asked what her favourite denim outfit was, she said: "I absolutely love denim shorts. I can pair it up with anything -- a jacket, a dress."

Watch the video below to see Disha speak about her love for denims, why she prefers clean shaven men and more...

Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com