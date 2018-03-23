rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut reveals her sexy side

Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut reveals her sexy side

Last updated on: March 23, 2018 11:57 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

Kangana Ranaut

We begin with Kangana Ranaut, who turned 31 today. The actor wowed in a simple chiffon sari, paired with a sleeveless choli and statement jewellery.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Bipasha Basu

Can you handle Bipasha Basu's hot off-shoulder ruffled top and fur skirt by Falguni and Shane Peacock?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

 

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor went down the traditional route and rocked monochrome separates by Shantanu & Nikhil. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anisha Jain/Instagram 

 

Tamannah

Tamannaah Bhatia wore the cutest yellow jumpsuit we have seen in a while. She completed the look with a matching belt and black earrings. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Kriti

Kriti Kharbanda won fashion by teaming a sheer shirt with a red camisole and denim shorts. The perfect look for the season, right?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Take a cue from Priyanka Chopra on how to colour block effortlessly. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Kriti

Kriti Sanon shows us how to wear the colour of the season in a casual way. She paired her denim shirt with a yellow pleated skirt and the results were stunning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

The BAD

Nimrat Kaur

Just like too many cooks spoil the broth, too many colours is a very bad idea. The yellow collar and white shoes could have been easily avoided.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

 

The UGLY

Richa Chadha

Sheer is nice, but an ill-fitting dress is not! Better luck next time Richa Chadha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kangana Ranaut

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use