Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut reveals her sexy side

Last updated on: March 23, 2018 11:57 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

We begin with Kangana Ranaut, who turned 31 today. The actor wowed in a simple chiffon sari, paired with a sleeveless choli and statement jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Can you handle Bipasha Basu's hot off-shoulder ruffled top and fur skirt by Falguni and Shane Peacock?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Mira Kapoor went down the traditional route and rocked monochrome separates by Shantanu & Nikhil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anisha Jain/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia wore the cutest yellow jumpsuit we have seen in a while. She completed the look with a matching belt and black earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda won fashion by teaming a sheer shirt with a red camisole and denim shorts. The perfect look for the season, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram





Take a cue from Priyanka Chopra on how to colour block effortlessly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Kriti Sanon shows us how to wear the colour of the season in a casual way. She paired her denim shirt with a yellow pleated skirt and the results were stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The BAD

Just like too many cooks spoil the broth, too many colours is a very bad idea. The yellow collar and white shoes could have been easily avoided.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

The UGLY

Sheer is nice, but an ill-fitting dress is not! Better luck next time Richa Chadha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar