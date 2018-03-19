Emily Ratajkowski strips for mag cover

Last updated on: March 19, 2018 11:19 IST

The model posed on the cover on Vanity Fair Spain in just a pair of boxers.

Photograph: Vanity Fair Spain mag cover

Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare as she posed topless on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain's March edition.

With her hair left loose and a camera in her hand, the model looked incredibly sensual in just a pair of boxers.

Shot by Canadian portrait photographer Norman Jean Roy, Emily sent pluses racing as she stripped for the mag cover.

In an interview with the magazine, the model, actress and activist, who has three films to be released, talked about the dark side of a business compromised by sexual abuse.

'Photographer Norman Jean Roy captures the zeitgeist of the selfie era with one of its great protagonists in its maximum beauty,' wrote the mag on its Instagram page.

The model who recently tied the knot with writer, director and producer Sebastian Bear-McClad in a surprise wedding in February, is just back from her honeymoon in Utah.

She took to social media to share pics of her wedding from a courthouse in New York.

'Sooo I have a surprise,' she captioned photos on her Instagram page, where she is seen posing alongside friends. 'I got married today,' she added.