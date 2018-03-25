Are oversized sleeves back in vogue?

March 25, 2018 10:24 IST

From Sonam Kapoor to Kendall Jenner, Deepika Padukone to Melania Trump, everyone seems to be a fan of statement sleeves.

Kendall Jenner attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black dress with flared sleeves.

Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The past year was owned by oversized sleeves.

While many celebrities were seen sporting it, women in general life also tried to incorporate it in their fashion fronts.

From dramatic flourishes to capped sleeves to belled cuffs to rolled-up balloon-sleeves -- the year saw it all.

However, it seems the trend is picking up winds this season too. Many influential personalities were seen sporting the dramatic flairs with sass to various prominent platforms.

The first lady of US has been a fan of the trend for a long time.

Melania Trump in a Roksanda creation at the Republican National Convention.

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She sported a white dress by fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic, above, featuring the designer's signature puff cuffs in 2016.

Then in 2017, she arrived at a November state dinner in Beijing in a black floral gown with oversized, furred-sleeves.

Later on, she wore a Dior dress with oversized sleeves for the unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations.

More recently, Oscar winning actress, Frances McDormand, sported a bell-sleeved blue Valentino gown at Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, where she won the award for best actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Deepika wore a low-neck white Falguni and Shane Peacock custom gown with exaggerated sleeves to the Hello Awards.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

On national grounds, actress Deepika Padukone donned a gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, above, with sculpted bodyline and voluminous sleeves.

The Padmaavat actress rocked the look at the red carper of Hello Awards ceremony held in early March.

Sonam Kapoor at the HT Style Awards. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Another actress, Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her offbeat style quotient, has also been seen sporting the oversized sleeves trend over the years.

She has donned the look at many red carpets, award ceremonies, inaugurations, and television shows.