Last updated on: May 15, 2018 13:01 IST

The model has been soaking up the sun at the French Riviera.

While Elsa Hosk's Marilyn Monroe inspired outfit on the Cannes red carpet has been making headlines, the Swedish model decided to woo her social media followers with pics of her posing in just diamonds.

Drawing inspiration from the song Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, which featured the late Hollywood actress, Elsa sported just a sweetheart diamond necklace and skin colour undies in the pics.

With her hair styled like Marilyn and the sparking choker adorning her neck, the Victoria's Secret angle posed for the pic. Photographs: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

'Dripping in Chopard,' she captioned this pic.

The outfit that was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. This custom dream dress was designed by Alberta Ferretti.

Elsa lives it up at Cannes.

The model also uploaded this pic to show her followers how excited she is to be at Cannes.

'Ready for Day 1.'