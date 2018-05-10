rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pix: Is this the hottest Cannes outing yet?

Pix: Is this the hottest Cannes outing yet?

May 10, 2018 15:32 IST

Check out how DJ Chantel Jeffries made heads turn!

chantel jeffries

Chantel Jeffries made a stunning entry in a silver sheer Lexi gown which left little to imagination. The strappy dress clung to her bust revealing her envious frame. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

chantel jeffries

The 24-yr-old DJ who has been linked with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber in the past, braved the risque outfit with a stylish belly belt. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

chantel jeffries

While we admire the beauty for pulling off the outfit on the red carpet, we can't help thinking if this is the hottest outfit we've seen at Cannes this year. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

chantel jeffries

In her second appearance for L'oreal, the stunner did a Kim Kardashian.
Jeffries wore a white semi-sheer gown with a low cut bra and strappy gladiator heels. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tags: Getty Images, Chantel Jeffries, Pascal Le, Emma, Justin Bieber
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use