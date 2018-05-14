Kangana or Deepika: Who rocked the sheer look?

Last updated on: May 14, 2018 12:58 IST

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut showcased bold designs in sheer on the Cannes red carpet.

However, we can't decide who looked better. Maybe you can help us out!

It's all in the details. We must admit that Deepika Padukone looked like a true angel in this sheer figure-hugging gown by designer Zuhair Murad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zuhair Murad/Instagram

Deepika Padukone made a winning statement on the Cannes red carpet in a sleeveless fully beaded gown with white shimmering stones.

Leaving nothing to the imagination, she completed the look with a matching cape and a plunging neckline.

Designed by Zuhair Murad, the white gown was part of the designer's 2018 bridal collection.

With her side-swept hair, the actor kept her look minimal.

The Queen in a Zuhair Murad sheer gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Close on Deepika's heels was Kangana Ranaut who also rocked a sheer gown from the Lebanese designer's collection.

She descended on the red carpet in a dull grey backless gown with intricate embroidery.

With her hair styled in a messy bun and almost zero accessories, the actor accentuated her look with orange lips and an attached train.

