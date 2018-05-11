rediff.com

Irina Shayk goes commando at Cannes

May 11, 2018 10:12 IST

The Victoria's Secret supermodel's jaw-dropping entry is unmissable!

On Day 1, we saw how Barbara Meier and Chantelle Jeffries turned heads in their respective risque outfits at the Cannes red carpet.

Day Two, we have Irina Shayk in one of her most daring stunts in recent times.

Check out these photographs.

Irina Shayk proved that less is more by turning in a red cutout dress with a daring cut held together by silver chains. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A closer look at the lingerie-free outfit. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Kudos to the model for carrying the outfit so deftly. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

