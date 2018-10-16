Oomphalicious! Krystle D'Souza puts on a daring display

Last updated on: October 16, 2018 10:19 IST

Krystle D'Souza turned showstopper for designer Shazia Naik, who showcased her collection inspired by celestial angels at Bombay Times Fashion Week.

A diva in brown, the television actress looked stunning as she sashayed down the ramp in a flowing gown.

Take a look!

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram

Krystle looked super hot as she strode the ramp for Shazia Naik. With her hair worn over her shoulder and brown lips, the actress cut a sexy figure on the ramp.

Stunning in brown! Could this showstopper be any more perfect?

The audience could not help but stop and stare at the diva as she walked down the ramp.

Krystle shares a candid moment with the designer, who stood out in a pink gown.