rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Oomphalicious! Krystle D'Souza puts on a daring display

Oomphalicious! Krystle D'Souza puts on a daring display

Last updated on: October 16, 2018 10:19 IST

Krystle D'Souza turned showstopper for designer Shazia Naik, who showcased her collection inspired by celestial angels at Bombay Times Fashion Week. 

A diva in brown, the television actress looked stunning as she sashayed down the ramp in a flowing gown. 

Take a look!

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram

Krystle looked super hot as she strode the ramp for Shazia Naik. With her hair worn over her shoulder and brown lips, the actress cut a sexy figure on the ramp.

 

Stunning in brown! Could this showstopper be any more perfect?

 

The audience could not help but stop and stare at the diva as she walked down the ramp.

 

Krystle shares a candid moment with the designer, who stood out in a pink gown.

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Krystle D, Shazia Naik, Bombay Times Fashion Week, Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion, Instagram
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use