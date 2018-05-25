The ultimate fashion #bucketlist inspired by Madhuri

Presenting 5 fashion tricks you can borrow from Madhuri Dixit Nene's style book.
Scroll down to view the list. If we missed out anything, you can always add it in the messageboard below!
>> She's the 'wrap' star
Look no further for sari inspiration. We simply adore the fact that every second outfit worn by Madhuri is a sari! Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram
>> Our very own desi diva
The definition of classic Indian tradition, Madhuri can wear a sari to a cocktail party and pull it off with such ease. Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram
>> Fusing western separates with a desi twist
Madhuri added a fun and stylish twist to her blue sari with a peplum jacket. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
>> Layering is the key
Most Indian women would avoid wearing jumpsuits as the wrong fit can ruin the look. However, Madhuri showed us the right way to wear it. Throwing in a jacket can help you feel comfortable and hide those bulging curves too! Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
>> Black be your BFF
Who needs a thigh-high slit when you can wear your attitude on your sleeves? When Madhuri sported a gown, she chose a black one and layered it up. Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram
this
Comment
article