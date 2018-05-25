rediff.com

The ultimate fashion #bucketlist inspired by Madhuri

Last updated on: May 25, 2018 16:12 IST

Presenting 5 fashion tricks you can borrow from Madhuri Dixit Nene's style book.

Scroll down to view the list. If we missed out anything, you can always add it in the messageboard below!

>> She's the 'wrap' star

Madhuri

Look no further for sari inspiration. We simply adore the fact that every second outfit worn by Madhuri is a sari! Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

>> Our very own desi diva

Madhuri

The definition of classic Indian tradition, Madhuri can wear a sari to a cocktail party and pull it off with such ease. Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

>> Fusing western separates with a desi twist

Madhuri

Madhuri added a fun and stylish twist to her blue sari with a peplum jacket. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

>> Layering is the key

Madhuri

Most Indian women would avoid wearing jumpsuits as the wrong fit can ruin the look. However, Madhuri showed us the right way to wear it. Throwing in a jacket can help you feel comfortable and hide those bulging curves too! Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

>> Black be your BFF

Madhuri

Who needs a thigh-high slit when you can wear your attitude on your sleeves? When Madhuri sported a gown, she chose a black one and layered it up. Photograph: Courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
