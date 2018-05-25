rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tamannaah's dress is straight out of a fairy tale

Tamannaah's dress is straight out of a fairy tale

May 25, 2018 12:14 IST

The actor graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine looking like a million dollars. 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia got to live her princess moment as she graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine's latest cover.

On the cover, the actress is dressed in a gorgeous bridal look in powder blue.

'It is the summer of love! Beauty beyond words @tamannaahspeaks graces the May/June issue of The Peacock Magazine,' wrote designer Falguni Peacock as she uploaded the cover on Instagram.

With her hair worn loose and a statement necklace adorning her neck, Tamannaah's cover was shot by photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

In an rapid fire interview with the mag, the actor revealed her worst habit. 'Sometimes (I do) not take off the make up before going to bed,' she revealed.

When quizzed about the first thing that attracts her towards someone, she said, 'Honesty'.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: The Peacock Magazine, Tamannaah Bhatia, Falguni Peacock, Dabboo Ratnani, Instagram
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use