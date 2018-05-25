Tamannaah's dress is straight out of a fairy tale

May 25, 2018 12:14 IST

The actor graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine looking like a million dollars.

Photograph: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia got to live her princess moment as she graced the cover of The Peacock Magazine's latest cover.

On the cover, the actress is dressed in a gorgeous bridal look in powder blue.

'It is the summer of love! Beauty beyond words @tamannaahspeaks graces the May/June issue of The Peacock Magazine,' wrote designer Falguni Peacock as she uploaded the cover on Instagram.

With her hair worn loose and a statement necklace adorning her neck, Tamannaah's cover was shot by photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

In an rapid fire interview with the mag, the actor revealed her worst habit. 'Sometimes (I do) not take off the make up before going to bed,' she revealed.

When quizzed about the first thing that attracts her towards someone, she said, 'Honesty'.