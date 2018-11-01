How Amitabh Bachchan inspires Fatima Sana Shaikh

November 01, 2018 09:58 IST

The actor, who has grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan on-screen, calls him 'Sir'.

Photographs: Courtesy Femina Wedding Times/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles on the cover of Femina Wedding Times' November jewellery special issue.

We always knew that the actor would make a beautiful bride, but who thought she'd make a sexy one too!

Dressed in a stunning Payal Singhal creation with sheer and tulle, the actor looks gorgeous. We dare you to look away!

In a candid interview with the mag, Fatima has revealed the name of the actor she has always wanted to work with.

'To have been able to work alongside Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) is indescribable,' she said.

'Whether as a cinema-lover or as an aspirant, like countless others, I have revered Mr Bachchan's cinematic prowess.

'From growing up watching him on-screen to sharing screen space with him -- it's been a surreal experience for me as a performer.'

She added: 'Like I said, my biggest takeaway was the lessons I learned on set. A significant one was when we were shooting a particular sequence, which was difficult given the simulated atmosphere of torrential rains.

'We were shooting in these challenging conditions and everyone involved in the scene was shivering; everyone except Bachchan Sir, who weathered the cold rain, standing resilient and completely committed to the scene.

'In that moment, I felt inspired by his mental strength and encouraged by his grit to push myself harder -- to do more.'