Wow! Karisma looks sensational in a royal avatar

October 31, 2018 11:06 IST

Karisma Kapoor looked every bit a royal as she turned showstopper for Shantanu Goenka.

The designer showcased his latest collection at The Wedding Junction show, Mumbai.

Take a look at some pics from the show!

Photographs: Courtesy Karisma Kapoor and Shantanu Goenka Couture/Instagram

Behind-the-scenes! Karisma shared this candid shot of her getting ready on Instagram.

Meet the royal bride! The designer accompanied Karisma as she walked the ramp dressed in a peacock green lehenga, paired with a matching choli and orange dupatta.

Her lovely lehenga had peacock motifs.

Karisma and Shantanu walk down the ramp for the closing act. 'Karisma looking like dream in our emerald peacock lehenga,' wrote the designer on his Instagram page.