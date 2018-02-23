rediff.com

Manushi Chhillar looks so hot, she'll make your screen melt

Last updated on: February 23, 2018 15:59 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

The GOOD

Manushi Chillar

Photograph: @manushichhillar/Instagram
Topping our style list this week is Manushi Chhillar, who set the temperature soaring in a shimmering sequinned gown with a cutout neck.  

Shilpa Shetty

Photograph: @sanjanabatra/Instagram
Shilpa Shetty's boho look is all the inspiration you need for an upcoming wedding. She completed the look with floral mojris and stunning earrings.   

 

Diana Penty

Photograph: @sanjanabatra/Instagram
Less is more when it comes to fashion and Diana Penty knows that rule well. She looked gorgeous in a cream and black sari, paired with a sexy corset and beige heels. 

 

Tamannah Bhatia

Photograph: @sanjanabatra/Instagram
Tamannah Bhatia painted the town red with her dress. She completed the look with a sheer cape and a gorgeous gold choker. Too hot to handle, right? 

 

Neha Dhupia

Photograph: @tangharvi/Instagram
Neha Dhupia's look is definitely a fashion stopper. She added a glamorous touch with the high-waist orange skirt. 

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: @shaleenanathani/Instagram
Deepika Padukone has started a trend of sorts with this Sabyasachi sari that she teamed with a white belt and black cropped top. 

 

Kiara Advani

Photograph: @kiaraadvani/Instagram
Not only did Kiara Advani win fashion over with this stunning lehenga, she also gave us plenty of inspiration on how to recycle a Banarasi saree.  

 

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: @devki.b/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is bringing classics back and how! She rocked the a monochrome look with such elan!

 

The BAD
Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: @mogitrai/Instagram
The tailored suit Sonakshi Sinha is wearing is nice, but we feel she should have ditched the black heels and chunky jewellery. 

 

The UGLY

Nimrat Kaur

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
What's with that piece of black cloth sticking out from Nimrat Kaur's dress. Looks like the tailor wrapped up the outfit in a hurry. 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Kareena Kapoor, Pradeep BandekarWhat, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty
 

