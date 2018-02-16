Can Vietnam resist red hot Priyanka Chopra?

February 16, 2018 09:20 IST

The Bollywood star is at her sexiest best on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

Photographs: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Just days after she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka Chopra is back on another international cover. This time Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

The February edition of the magazine celebrates the 'Lunar New Year 2018 with the amazing Priyanka Chopra.'

The actor -- who is now represented by IMG Models, the talent agency that represents most of the world's reigning supermodels -- appears on the cover in an outfit by Vietnamese designer Valentine Van Nguyen and Manolo Blahnik heels.

For the Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover story Priyanka Chopra was styled by Roderick Hawthorne, while her make-up and hair were done by Patrick Ta and David von Cannon, respectively.

She was photographed by Greg Swales, who, in an Instagram post, captioned the cover photograph 'tropical sunrise with gorgeous Priyanka Chopra'.

Among the other labels Chopra wore for the cover shoot are Zuhair Murad (pictured on top), Christian Siriano, Galia Lahav and, surprisingly, Georgina Chapman's Marchesa.

Vote: Do you like Priyanka Chopra's new look?