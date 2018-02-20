rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Smokin' hot! Manushi Chillar slays it in a bikini top

Smokin' hot! Manushi Chillar slays it in a bikini top

February 20, 2018 14:14 IST

The beauty queen graced the cover of Cosmopolitan's February cover. 

 Manushi Chillar

Photograph: Cosmopolitan mag cover, February 2018

Manushi Chillar graced the cover of Cosmopolitan this month. 

One look at the cover, and you'll surely go weak in your knees seeing her smile.  

Dressed in a hand-embroidered mesh bikini top by Rimzim Dadu, and paired with a Manish Arora yellow suede skirt, the model looks picture perfect. 

She chose to go with minimal accessories and let the outfit and her confidence do the talking. 

Cosmopolitan uploaded the pic and captioned it: 'ringing in LOVE with the crowning beauty @manushi_chhillar on our Feb cover.'

In her interview with the magazine, Manushi has spoken about her journey to the Miss World Crown, her pet project and more.  

Manushi

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Manushi, VOTE, LOVE
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use