Priyanka vs JLo: Who wore it better?

September 15, 2018 10:39 IST

Take the poll and tell us who gets your vote. 

Photograph: Courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

Turns out, the outfits that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to designer Ralph Lauren's 50th birthday party on the sidelines of the ongoing New York Fashion Week, were possibly inspired by Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

While Priyanka turned heads in a bodycon dress, Jonas looked equally fashionable in a white tuxedo along with black trousers and a bowtie.

Both their attires were designed by Lauren himself.

Interestingly, 'Get on the floor' singer Jennifer and her boyfriend Alex wore the same respective outfits for their Vanity Fair magazine cover page last year.

Photograph: Vanity Fair magazine cover 

We ask you, dear readers who wore the dress better?

Take the poll given below and let us know. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Source: ANI
Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Vanity Fair magazine, Alex Rodriguez
 

