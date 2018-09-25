rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pretty in pink! Bella Hadid takes over the Prabal Gurung runway

Pretty in pink! Bella Hadid takes over the Prabal Gurung runway

September 25, 2018 11:22 IST

Confused about how to colour-block this festive season?

Prabal Gurung shows you how to do it effortlessly. 

Presenting some of the best looks from the designer's latest collection. Take a look! 

Photographs: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Here come Prabal Gurung's models! Bella Hadid dressed in a violet and vermillion colour-blocked oversized nylon windbreaker with drawstring detail.

'My story begins with a nomadic voyage. A voyage most inspired by my recent travels from indigenous villages of Nepal to the urban streets of Tokyo, London, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi and New York. Today, I invite you to experience my cross-cultural journey, one that sees no borders, tied together through our ability to use color as a universal language,' wrote the designer, commenting about his creation. 

Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid dressed in a cropped T-shirt and a drawstring colour-blocked skirt.

The designer continued his love affair with vibrant colours.

Joan Smalls wearing a lemon knit bodysuit with fuchsia tipped sleeve silk skirt.

Play of colours! Fuchsia, lemon and peridot...this colour-blocked knit polo dress has it all! The model completed the look with porcelain leather sandals with jet-tipped feathers.

A model showcasing a sky blue silk drawstring slip dress with porcelain tulle inserts.

Tie-dye never looked so good. The model is wearing a porcelain and marigold hand-dyed ombre v-neck gown with hand-draped bodice and tiered skirt.

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Prabal Gurung, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Fuchsia
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use