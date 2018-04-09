Pooja Hegde's sexy summer style will set your pulse racing

April 09, 2018 15:07 IST

In one of her raciest mag covers ever, Pooja Hegde posed in a yellow swimsuit.

Gracing the cover of Femina's April 2018 edition, the actor channeled her inner diva as she flaunted her trim pins in a bikini.

With her hair styled in a wet look and minimal make up, Pooja sizzled on the cover.

The cover has already been liked by over 1,61,151 followers on Pooja's Instagram page.

In the other photo shoots for the mag, Pooja turned up the heat in a cutout bikini and a sizzling two-piece as she soaked up the summer sun.

Shot at Renaissance Mumbai by fashion photographer Arjun Mark, the actor has been styled by Prachiti Parakh.

The mag uploaded the cover on Instagram and captioned it: '@hegdepooja sizzles on our new cover, making summer look oh-so-sexy.'