Here comes the bride!

April 07, 2018 10:31 IST

 Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking bridal avatar for mag cover will leave you impressed. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Mag cover of Khush Wedding

Looking resplendent as a bride, Sonakshi Sinha wowed on the cover of Khush Wedding, a London-based Asian wedding magazine. 

Sporting a exquisite necklace and an oversized nose ring from Goenka Jewels, the actor makes for a beautiful cover girl. 

She rounded off her look with pink lips and wind-swept hair.

The cover was shot by fashion photographer Arjun Mark at St Regis Doha.  

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram

For another photo shoot for the inside spread, the actor dressed in a breathtaking corset and lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Sonakshi's latest cover has a style cue for brides who are scared to experiment and ditch traditional bridal colours like red and maroon.

Sonakshi

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
