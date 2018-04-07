Here comes the bride!

Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking bridal avatar for mag cover will leave you impressed.
Photograph: Mag cover of Khush Wedding
Looking resplendent as a bride, Sonakshi Sinha wowed on the cover of Khush Wedding, a London-based Asian wedding magazine.
Sporting a exquisite necklace and an oversized nose ring from Goenka Jewels, the actor makes for a beautiful cover girl.
She rounded off her look with pink lips and wind-swept hair.
The cover was shot by fashion photographer Arjun Mark at St Regis Doha.
Photograph: Courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram
For another photo shoot for the inside spread, the actor dressed in a breathtaking corset and lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Sonakshi's latest cover has a style cue for brides who are scared to experiment and ditch traditional bridal colours like red and maroon.
