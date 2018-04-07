Here comes the bride!

April 07, 2018 10:31 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking bridal avatar for mag cover will leave you impressed.

Photograph: Mag cover of Khush Wedding

Looking resplendent as a bride, Sonakshi Sinha wowed on the cover of Khush Wedding, a London-based Asian wedding magazine.

Sporting a exquisite necklace and an oversized nose ring from Goenka Jewels, the actor makes for a beautiful cover girl.

She rounded off her look with pink lips and wind-swept hair.

The cover was shot by fashion photographer Arjun Mark at St Regis Doha.

Photograph: Courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram

For another photo shoot for the inside spread, the actor dressed in a breathtaking corset and lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Sonakshi's latest cover has a style cue for brides who are scared to experiment and ditch traditional bridal colours like red and maroon.