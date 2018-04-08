PIX: Esha Gupta is a retro beach babe

April 08, 2018 10:03 IST

The actor graced the cover of Femina Wedding Times in a look inspired by the sun and the sand.

Photograph: Femina Wedding Times mag cover, April 2018

Meet summer bride Esha Gupta, who channels her effortless, cool girl vibes for Femina Wedding Times's April 2018 cover.

Looking summer ready, Esha posed on the cover in a Ridhi Mehra embellished blouse with faux feather detailing, paired with a lavender, printed skirt.

She posted the cover on her Instagram page and captioned it: 'Not engaged, meanwhile summer bride with @feminaweddingtimes.'

There were rumours of Esha dating fashion designer Nikhil Thampi, which the actor rubbished through an Instagram post recently.

Looking fierce with deep, bold eye make up, the actor looked gorgeous in an embellished jacket paired with sharara pants in another photo shoot for the mag.

The cover has been shot by Mumbai-based photographer Taras Taraporvala.

For this look, above, Esha chose an aqua anarkali with metallic embroidery and faux feather detailing from Ridhi Mehra's Summer/Resort 2018 collection.

But it is those eyes that got our attention.

Another gorgeous look! Esha dressed in a mint green outfit with faux feathers.