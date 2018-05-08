Pix: Why co-host Rihanna is Met Gala's real star

May 08, 2018 13:01 IST

The pop singer once again ruled the annual charity gala.

Be it Coachella or Met Gala, Rihanna knows how to pull all stops and make heads turn on and off the red carpet.

With her latest turn on the red carpet, she's the reigning queen of Met Gala (short for Metropolitan).

Check out some of her most sensational met Gala outings so far:

For this year's annual fundraising event, the pop singer and show's co-host wore a white beaded Margiela corset mini dress with a skirt. She finished her look with a pearl anklet and a bejeweled crucifix necklace. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

But what really stood out was her beaded bishop's hat which perfectly matched with the year's theme 'heavenly bodies' and their inspiration in fashion. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For last year's event, Rihanna dressed herself in a structured gown with floral cut outs by by Japanese label Comme Des Garcons' designer Rei Kawakubo.

It took her more than an hour to get into the outfit and put on those heels. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images