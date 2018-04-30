MeToo: Cannes film festival sets up sexual harassment helpline

April 30, 2018 07:55 IST

The hotline will help victims report incidents of sexual abuse at one of the largest film festivals.

IMAGE: File photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with former media mogul Harvey Weinstein who is facing multiple charges of sexual harassment.

Photograph: Jeff Christensen JC/Reuters

In the wake of #MeToo movement against sexual abuse, Cannes Film Festival has set up a hotline to help victims ahead of the annual event.

France’s gender equality minister Marlene Schiapp confirmed the news to Telegraph.

"We’ve gone into partnership with the Cannes Film Festival to tackle sexual harassment and set up a helpline," she told The Telegraph.

"One of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot fail to act," Schiapp added.

Former entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein has been accused of four sexual assault incidents at Cannes, which includes allegedly raping Italian actress Asia Argento in his luxury hotel suite when she was 21.

The film festival which is scheduled between May 8 and May 19 at Riviera resort will see participation from models, actors, producers, directors and crew members from across the world.

The hotline, Schiapp said aims to protect not just actors, but all women.

The decision comes after the festival sparked a debate over alleged sexism. With just three women directors nominated, the poor representation of women at the festival has been talked about too.

In the past, Grammys and Golden Globes expressed solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Participants attended the Grammys with white roses to support the Times Up initiative while Golden Globes saw actors wearing black as a mark of protest. But the Oscars clearly stayed neutral.