Met Gala 2018: Kim's gold dress is a winner

Last updated on: May 08, 2018 11:20 IST

Check out the hottest arrivals on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is rightly called the Oscars of fashion.

The annual fundraising event held at New York has a unique theme every year and the guests including the best from the fashion and entertainment industry, are expected to challenge their style and creativity on the red carpet.

The theme for the annual exhibition this year is 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.'

The hosts are Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

Despite the controversial theme, some of the stars have managed to look their best.

Kim Kardashian worked a strappy gold Donatelle Versace gown with a prominent cross. Photographs: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Graham appeared with designer Prabal Gurung. The model wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung 'antique paz hand embroidered armoured sequin strapless column gown with satin-edged wateau cape,' as described by Gurung. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bella Hadid's black dress designed by Chrome Hearts features a long veil which she said was sewn into her head. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joan Smalls also wore a gold dress with a striking hair accessory. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Giselle Bundchen wowed in gold too. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wore a peek-a-boo all-black velvet gown with a tail. The new mum posed with Travis Scott. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images