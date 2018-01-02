PIX: How models welcomed 2018 in style

Why keep it boring when you can ring in the New Year in style?
Scroll down to see how these gorgeous women brought in 2018.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
Swedish model Elsa Hosk made her way into the New Year by holidaying in Costa Rica.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
'So many of my dreams came true this year and I'm so excited to begin this New Year with a feeling of deep gratitude and love,' Elsa wrote on Instagram.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid couldn't resist cooling off in a hot water bath in the mountains as she celebrated the New Year.
Scroll down to see a pic of her skiing in the mountains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram
The Victoria's Secret model brought in her New Year in the mountains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bar Refaeli/Instagram
It was a beach getaway for Israeli model Bar Refaeli, who welcomed a baby girl in October 2017.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
She may have retired from the runway, but Alessandra Ambrosio is in no mood to quit the limelight.
The Brazilian model soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini in Praia Brava.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
Alessandra also shared this pic which was clicked in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adriana Lima/Instagram
Brazilian model Adriana Lima brought in the New Year in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Swanepoel/Instagram
It was a beach outing for Candice Swanepoel, who celebrated the New Year with her little bundle of joy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram
Josephine Skriver was off to play with the penguins in Santiago, Chile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hailey Baldwin/Instagram
Hailey Baldwin shared New Year greetings with her Instagram followers as she partied with her crew.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski let her hair down in New York.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaia Gerber/Instagram
Cindy Crawford's daughter welcomed 2018 at a beach side resort.
2017 has been an awesome year for 16-year-old who made her runway debut this year.
