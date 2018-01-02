rediff.com

PIX: How models welcomed 2018 in style

Last updated on: January 02, 2018 15:34 IST

Why keep it boring when you can ring in the New Year in style? 

Scroll down to see how these gorgeous women brought in 2018.

models

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
Swedish model Elsa Hosk made her way into the New Year by holidaying in Costa Rica. 

 

Elsa Hosk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
'So many of my dreams came true this year and I'm so excited to begin this New Year with a feeling of deep gratitude and love,' Elsa wrote on Instagram. 

 

Bella Hadid

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid couldn't resist cooling off in a hot water bath in the mountains as she celebrated the New Year.
Scroll down to see a pic of her skiing in the mountains.  

 

Bella Hadid

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram
The Victoria's Secret model brought in her New Year in the mountains. 

Bar Refali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bar Refaeli/Instagram
It was a beach getaway for Israeli model Bar Refaeli, who welcomed a baby girl in October 2017. 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
She may have retired from the runway, but Alessandra Ambrosio is in no mood to quit the limelight.
The Brazilian model soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini in Praia Brava.  

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
Alessandra also shared this pic which was clicked in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.

 

Adriana Lima

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adriana Lima/Instagram
Brazilian model Adriana Lima brought in the New Year in Dubai.

 

Candice Swanepoel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Swanepoel/Instagram
It was a beach outing for Candice Swanepoel, who celebrated the New Year with her little bundle of joy. 

 

model

Photograph: Kind courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram
Josephine Skriver was off to play with the penguins in Santiago, Chile.

 

Hailey Baldwin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hailey Baldwin/Instagram
Hailey Baldwin shared New Year greetings with her Instagram followers as she partied with her crew.

 

Emrata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski let her hair down in New York.

 

Kaia Gerber

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaia Gerber/Instagram
Cindy Crawford's daughter welcomed 2018 at a beach side resort. 
2017 has been an awesome year for 16-year-old who made her runway debut this year.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
