PIX: How models welcomed 2018 in style

Last updated on: January 02, 2018 15:34 IST

Why keep it boring when you can ring in the New Year in style?



Scroll down to see how these gorgeous women brought in 2018.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Swedish model Elsa Hosk made her way into the New Year by holidaying in Costa Rica.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

'So many of my dreams came true this year and I'm so excited to begin this New Year with a feeling of deep gratitude and love,' Elsa wrote on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid couldn't resist cooling off in a hot water bath in the mountains as she celebrated the New Year.

Scroll down to see a pic of her skiing in the mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

The Victoria's Secret model brought in her New Year in the mountains.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Bar Refaeli/Instagram

It was a beach getaway for Israeli model Bar Refaeli, who welcomed a baby girl in October 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

She may have retired from the runway, but Alessandra Ambrosio is in no mood to quit the limelight.

The Brazilian model soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini in Praia Brava.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra also shared this pic which was clicked in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adriana Lima/Instagram

Brazilian model Adriana Lima brought in the New Year in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

It was a beach outing for Candice Swanepoel, who celebrated the New Year with her little bundle of joy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

Josephine Skriver was off to play with the penguins in Santiago, Chile.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin shared New Year greetings with her Instagram followers as she partied with her crew.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski let her hair down in New York.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Cindy Crawford's daughter welcomed 2018 at a beach side resort.

2017 has been an awesome year for 16-year-old who made her runway debut this year.