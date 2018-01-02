10 photos guaranteed to motivate you to hit the gym this year

Just the celeb inspiration you need to kick off a healthy 2018!
How to get a body like Miss World Manushi Chillar's in 15 days!
Photograph: @manushi_chillar/Instagram.
This is how celeb moms like Malaika Arora Khan stay in shape.
Photograph: @malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram.
Super effective workouts to get a celebrity body like Alia Bhatt's.
Photograph: @aliabhatt/Instagram.
Padma Lakshmi is proof that age, having a baby and eating well are not deterrents to fitness.
How to eat 8,000 calories a day & stay this sexy.
Photograph: @padmalakshmi/Instagram.
Squats: The secret to Esha Gupta's fitness.
Photograph: @egupta/Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor trains with Pilates expert Namrata Purohit.
Just what makes Pilates so damn good?
Photograph: @namratapurohit/Instagram.
Get fitness tips from Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer.
Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram.
Kriti Sanon makes it look easy!
Check out Bollywood's trendy workout wardrobe.
Photograph: @kritisanon/Instagram.
Newbie Sara Ali Khan works out with Malaika Arora Khan and trainer Namrata Purohit.
It's true! Gymming with a buddy lowers stress by 26%
Photograph: @malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram.
4 minutes are all you need: A workout from the trainer who keeps Jacqueline Fernandez in shape.
Photograph: @jacquelinef143/Instagram.
