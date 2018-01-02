10 photos guaranteed to motivate you to hit the gym this year

January 02, 2018 09:30 IST

Just the celeb inspiration you need to kick off a healthy 2018!

Padma Lakshmi is proof that age, having a baby and eating well are not deterrents to fitness.

How to eat 8,000 calories a day & stay this sexy.

Photograph: @padmalakshmi/Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor trains with Pilates expert Namrata Purohit.

Just what makes Pilates so damn good?

Photograph: @namratapurohit/Instagram.

Kriti Sanon makes it look easy!

Check out Bollywood's trendy workout wardrobe.

Photograph: @kritisanon/Instagram.

Newbie Sara Ali Khan works out with Malaika Arora Khan and trainer Namrata Purohit.

It's true! Gymming with a buddy lowers stress by 26%

Photograph: @malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram.