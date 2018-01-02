rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 10 photos guaranteed to motivate you to hit the gym this year

10 photos guaranteed to motivate you to hit the gym this year

January 02, 2018 09:30 IST

Just the celeb inspiration you need to kick off a healthy 2018!

Manushi Chillar

How to get a body like Miss World Manushi Chillar's in 15 days!
Photograph: @manushi_chillar/Instagram.

 

Malaika Arora Khan

This is how celeb moms like Malaika Arora Khan stay in shape.
Photograph: @malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram.

 

Alia Bhatt

Super effective workouts to get a celebrity body like Alia Bhatt's.
Photograph: @aliabhatt/Instagram.

 

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is proof that age, having a baby and eating well are not deterrents to fitness.
How to eat 8,000 calories a day & stay this sexy.
Photograph: @padmalakshmi/Instagram.

 

Esha Gupta

Squats: The secret to Esha Gupta's fitness.
Photograph: @egupta/Instagram.

 

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor trains with Pilates expert Namrata Purohit.
Just what makes Pilates so damn good?
Photograph: @namratapurohit/Instagram.

 

Katrina Kaif

Get fitness tips from Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer.
Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram.

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon makes it look easy!
Check out Bollywood's trendy workout wardrobe.
Photograph: @kritisanon/Instagram.

 

Jacqueline

Newbie Sara Ali Khan works out with Malaika Arora Khan and trainer Namrata Purohit.
It's true! Gymming with a buddy lowers stress by 26%
Photograph: @malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram.

 

4 minutes are all you need: A workout from the trainer who keeps Jacqueline Fernandez in shape.
Photograph: @jacquelinef143/Instagram.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use