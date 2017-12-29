PIX: The most daring style moments of 2017

With the year almost drawing to a close, we take a look back at some of the most daring celebrity fashion choices.
If you ever want to know how to show skin while being all covered, look no beyond Amber Rose, who made a smokin' hot appearance in a black sheer, fishnet style gown at the 2017 VMAs.
Photograph: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin took the sheer concept to a new level at the VMAs with this lace jumpsuit.
Photograph: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Hailey continued her daring streak at the VMAs by slipping into a silver sheer jumpsuit.
Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Heidi Klum's semi-sheer golden VMAs dress was too H-A-W-T to handle!
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bella Hadid's naked amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 dress left little to the imagination.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Could you resist Jennifer Lopez's barely there net-inspired black dress that she wore to the Billboard Latin Music Awards?
Photograph: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Bella made headlines again at the Met Gala 2017! This time it was a provocative body-baring cat suit that grabbed eyeballs.
Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
And then we had Kendall Jenner flashing her undies in this sheer dress.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Singer, actor and dancer Monique 'Momo' Gonzalez redefined the meaning of thigh-high slit gowns in this outfit.
Photograph: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
But it was Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit that made our jaws drop.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rapper-turned-model Nicki Minaj's black and red plunging Met Gala bodysuit was clearly not for the faint-hearted.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
British singer-actress Rita Ora stunned fans when she turned up on the MTV EMAs red carpet in London dripping diamonds, but wrapped in a bathrobe and towel.
Photograph: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Think Adriana Lima revealed a bit too much of her in a thigh-high slit, cleavage barring black gown at the Met Gala?
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian gave her shirt a miss and strode the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in an oversized blazer and trousers.
Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio's sheer white dress was a play between ethereal and edgy at Cannes 2017.
Photograph: Tristan Fewings and Antony Jones/Getty Images
Model and fashion designer Draya Michele raised the temperature in a knotty black dress at the Revolve Awards.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Halle Berry opted for a sexy see-through look at the Met Gala.
Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski commanded attention on the red carpet in a sheer gothic cutout gown by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas.
Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
At at the Revolve Awards, host Shay Mitchell showcased her incredible figure in a back dress knotted together with strings.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Finally we end with model Danielle Herrington, who stole the spotlight in this sheer number at CR Fashion Book's calendar launch.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images
