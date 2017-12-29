PIX: The most daring style moments of 2017

Last updated on: December 29, 2017 15:11 IST

With the year almost drawing to a close, we take a look back at some of the most daring celebrity fashion choices.

Take a look.

If you ever want to know how to show skin while being all covered, look no beyond Amber Rose, who made a smokin' hot appearance in a black sheer, fishnet style gown at the 2017 VMAs.

Photograph: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin took the sheer concept to a new level at the VMAs with this lace jumpsuit.

Photograph: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images





Hailey continued her daring streak at the VMAs by slipping into a silver sheer jumpsuit.

Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Heidi Klum's semi-sheer golden VMAs dress was too H-A-W-T to handle!

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bella Hadid's naked amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 dress left little to the imagination.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Could you resist Jennifer Lopez's barely there net-inspired black dress that she wore to the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

Photograph: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Bella made headlines again at the Met Gala 2017! This time it was a provocative body-baring cat suit that grabbed eyeballs.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And then we had Kendall Jenner flashing her undies in this sheer dress.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Singer, actor and dancer Monique 'Momo' Gonzalez redefined the meaning of thigh-high slit gowns in this outfit.

Photograph: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

But it was Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit that made our jaws drop.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rapper-turned-model Nicki Minaj's black and red plunging Met Gala bodysuit was clearly not for the faint-hearted.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

British singer-actress Rita Ora stunned fans when she turned up on the MTV EMAs red carpet in London dripping diamonds, but wrapped in a bathrobe and towel.

Photograph: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Think Adriana Lima revealed a bit too much of her in a thigh-high slit, cleavage barring black gown at the Met Gala?

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian gave her shirt a miss and strode the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in an oversized blazer and trousers.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio's sheer white dress was a play between ethereal and edgy at Cannes 2017.

Photograph: Tristan Fewings and Antony Jones/Getty Images

Model and fashion designer Draya Michele raised the temperature in a knotty black dress at the Revolve Awards.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Berry opted for a sexy see-through look at the Met Gala.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images





Emily Ratajkowski commanded attention on the red carpet in a sheer gothic cutout gown by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas.

Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters



At at the Revolve Awards, host Shay Mitchell showcased her incredible figure in a back dress knotted together with strings.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel's Aadnevik LBD leaves very little to the imagination at the Victoria's Secret party.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images



Finally we end with model Danielle Herrington, who stole the spotlight in this sheer number at CR Fashion Book's calendar launch.

Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Lead photograph: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images