rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Models caught off-duty

Photos! Models caught off-duty

September 26, 2018 14:39 IST

A round-up of all the action from the lives of international models.

Candice Swanepoel breast-feeding her little one on the beach to jet-setter Karlie Kloss' airport pic, Jasmine Tookes sun-kissed pic to Taylor Hill posing with a vintage car, here's a peek of what these hot models have been up to.

First up we have Emily Ratajkowski's pic of her day out on the beach with a Segway for company. Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

New mommy Candice Swanepoel is setting some serious parenting goals here! Seen here with a friend as they relax on the beach with their babiesPhotograph: Courtesy Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Travelling like a supermodel! Karlie Kloss took this pic when traveling from California to New York. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Georgia Fowler is taking her much-needed break before the madness of the Victoria's Secret fashion show kicks in. Photograph: Courtesy Georgia Fowler/Instagram

Summer maybe over, but Jasmine Tookes sun-kissed tan is here to stayPhotograph: Courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

Stella Maxwell spent some 'me-time' on the beach. Photograph: Courtesy Stella Maxwell/Instagram

Sara Sampaio is ready to burn the dance floor. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Taylor Hill shared a pic with her latest obsession -- vintage cars. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Hill/Instagram

Megan Williams is giving us some style goals with her nude separates. Photograph: Courtesy Megan Williams/Instagram

Martha Hunt, who is on vacation in Spain, shared this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Martha Hunt/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Instagram, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Hill
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use