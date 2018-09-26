Photos! Models caught off-duty

September 26, 2018 14:39 IST

A round-up of all the action from the lives of international models.

Candice Swanepoel breast-feeding her little one on the beach to jet-setter Karlie Kloss' airport pic, Jasmine Tookes sun-kissed pic to Taylor Hill posing with a vintage car, here's a peek of what these hot models have been up to.

First up we have Emily Ratajkowski's pic of her day out on the beach with a Segway for company. Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

New mommy Candice Swanepoel is setting some serious parenting goals here! Seen here with a friend as they relax on the beach with their babies . Photograph: Courtesy Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Travelling like a supermodel! Karlie Kloss took this pic when traveling from California to New York. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram



Georgia Fowler is taking her much-needed break before the madness of the Victoria's Secret fashion show kicks in. Photograph: Courtesy Georgia Fowler/Instagram

Summer maybe over, but Jasmine Tookes sun-kissed tan is here to stay . Photograph: Courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

Stella Maxwell spent some 'me-time' on the beach. Photograph: Courtesy Stella Maxwell/Instagram

Sara Sampaio is ready to burn the dance floor. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

Taylor Hill shared a pic with her latest obsession -- vintage cars. Photograph: Courtesy Taylor Hill/Instagram

Megan Williams is giving us some style goals with her nude separates. Photograph: Courtesy Megan Williams/Instagram