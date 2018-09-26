September just got scorching hot!

Meet Yana Vozh, Maxim's Australian Swimwear Model of the Year 2018.

Photograph: Courtesy Maxim

Yana Vozh graces Maxim Australia's October cover.

Winner of the Australian Swimwear Model of the Year 2018 title, she is a model and graphic designer from Sydney.

An Instagram sensation, with over 43,000 followers, this is Yana's first cover for Maxim.

Shot at Gold Coast, Queensland, the cover, which was photographed by Richard Mamando, features Yana dressed in a blue halter-neck bikini.

A tomboy during her growing up years, Yana revealed in an interview with the mag that she always had more boys than girls as her friends.

'I was quite a tomboy growing up.

'I used to climb trees and fences with the boys in my neighbourhood and that’s why more boys and not many girls ended up being my main friends.

'I've observed and listened to them over the years and discussed their girlfriends, sex, relationships…

'So, I know quite a thing or two about men, their attitudes and traps.'

She added: 'I'm one of those people that just love lying in the sun, enjoying the heat and the sound of the waves -- this is the most beautiful feeling ever.

'I prefer little private beaches where you can be by yourself and not worry about someone running around or laughing too loud in a big group of people.'