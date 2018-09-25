rediff.com

Say hello to these modern brides!

Last updated on: September 25, 2018 15:40 IST

Brides to be, take notes!

A bunch of Indian designers showcased their festive and bridal line at Pernia Qureshi's Pop Up show in Mumbai.

From traditional lehengas to dreamy gowns, collared blouses to strappy cholis, there was something for all.

Check out the collections and the stunning showstoppers.

Amrya Dastur looked like a royal bride in this red lehenga by House of Kotwara. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pernia's Pop Up
 

Watch: Amrya Dastur walk the ramp for House of Kotwara.
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Model turned actor Alankrita Sahai who was last seen in the film Love Per Square Foot looked pretty in a sheer body hugging gown with feathered detailing.

Here she poses with designer Rippi Sethi.

 

WATCH: Alankrita shows some love on the ramp!
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

TV actor Rashmi Desai glided down the runway in this Egyptian inspired gold and white cutout gown.

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary modelled a blue embroidered choli with a pink ruffled dupatta. She walked for Pranay Baidya.

WATCH: How Shreya made heads turn!
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Actor Tina Desai clearly amped up the black zari sari with that noodle strap blouse.

Miss Universe Manasi Moghe turned muse for Dinesh Malkhani. She paired her blue lehenga with an off shoulder choli.

Stepping out? Manasi shows you how to make heads turn in a black sari with a caped blouse.

Layered embellished lehengas with pleated hems like these were part of the show.

Girls simply love backless gowns; don't they?

Fluid garments work best in all seasons.

Designer Gunnu Sahni's festive collection featuring ruffled tops, wide, pleated pants and sarong-style skirts.

Osaa by Adarsh saw models strutting down the ramp in pastel lehengas with floral embroidery, scallopped capes and statement jewellery.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: House of Kotwara, Amrya Dastur, Manasi Moghe, Dinesh Malkhani, Pernia Qureshi
 

