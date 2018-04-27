Photos! Bikini-licious models in edgy beachwear

Last updated on: April 27, 2018 12:02 IST

The best of Brazilian swimwear is here.

The Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil had all the summer inspiration you are looking for!

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the runway.

A little sheer and shimmer can really elevate a two-piece. This pic is proof!



Photographs: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Who is scared of knotty beach looks and exaggerated sleeves?



For those who didn't guess it by now, this show had loads of Brazilian inspiration .

The designer played around with a colour palette of green, yellow and brown.



A model strodes the ramp in a gorgeous sunshine yellow bikini with frills and exaggerated sleeves .

The amazingly vibrant and daring collection put the spotlight on the beaches of Brazil .

The designer also added a few prints.

Another classy silhouette from the collection.