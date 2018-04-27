rediff.com

Photos! Bikini-licious models in edgy beachwear

Last updated on: April 27, 2018 12:02 IST

The best of Brazilian swimwear is here.

The Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil had all the summer inspiration you are looking for!

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the runway.

Sau Paulo

A little sheer and shimmer can really elevate a two-piece. This pic is proof!

Photographs: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Sau Paulo

Who is scared of knotty beach looks and exaggerated sleeves?

 

Sau Paulo

For those who didn't guess it by now, this show had loads of Brazilian inspiration.

 

Sau Paulo

The designer played around with a colour palette of green, yellow and brown.

 

Sau Paulo

A model strodes the ramp in a gorgeous sunshine yellow bikini with frills and exaggerated sleeves.

 

Sau Paulo

The amazingly vibrant and daring collection put the spotlight on the beaches of Brazil.

 

Sau Paulo

The designer also added a few prints.

 

Sau Paulo

Another classy silhouette from the collection.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Agua de Coco, Liana Thomaz, Brazil
 

