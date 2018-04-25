Hey John Abraham, you got competition!

Last updated on: April 25, 2018 16:03 IST

Thought only women could be H-A-W-T showstoppers? Time to rethink!

Photograph: Courtesy Thakur Anoop Singh/Instagram

Mr India 2015 Thakur Anoop Singh strode the ramp for designer Rashmi Solanki at the second edition of India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) at The Leela, Mumbai.

A fitness enthusiast, he walked the runway as a showstopper for the designer's collection Rudra.

Solanki has been promoting sustainable fashion with the use of age-old techniques of fabric-making and handicrafts.

"My collection is an amalgamation of khadi, which has an ability to keep you cool in summer.

"It all consists of contemporary designs for beach souls," said the designer.

Commenting about the show, Anoop Singh added, "It is really inspiring to see something like IIFW happening in India.

"Being a professional body builder, I know how (important) undergarments (are) for inner confidence.

"This is not just about curves and sexiness, but health and hygiene too."