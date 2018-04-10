Kareena, Katrina, Sonakshi: Who is the hottest summer bride?

April 10, 2018 13:23 IST

Summer has got hotter as these gorgeous women slip into bridal avatars.

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi and Esha Gupta, here's looking at breathtaking covers which will give you summer wedding goals.

Scroll down to take the poll.

Photograph: Masala! UAE mag cover, April 2018

Looking gorgeous in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's bridal wear, Kareena Kapoor graced the cover of UAE's Masala! mag. Does she impress as a bespoke bride? Vote for her now!

Photograph: Khush Wedding, April 2018

Looking resplendent as a bride, Sonakshi Sinha wowed on the cover of Khush Wedding, a London-based Asian wedding magazine. Like her look? Then it's time you voted for her.

Photograph: Brides Today, April 2018

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle, who is the face of Lakme, packed a punch on the cover of Brides Today. Dressed as retro brides, the sisters looked gorgeous in designer Tarun Tahiliani's floral constellation collection on the cover of Brides Today's April issue. Will they get your vote?

Photograph: Femina Wedding Times, April 2018

Meet summer bride Esha Gupta, who channeled her effortless, cool girl vibes for Femina Wedding Times's April 2018 cover. Love her retro beach babe look?

Take the poll give below and let us know who gets your vote!