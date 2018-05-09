Pix: Freaking hot bikini styles for summer

May 09, 2018 10:50 IST

These bikini styles will make you feel like a beach goddess.

With the summer heat becoming unbearable, who wouldn't want to cool off on a beach?

But if you're one of those who is confused how to be summer-ready, we'll help you out!

Presenting seven bikini styles that will help you look effortlessly cool this summer.

Take a look!

Want to play it safe? Stick to a bikini top with a high-slit skirt like Elsa Hosk. Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

You can never go wrong with a red two-piece like Alessandra Ambrosio. Photograph: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Neon colours are in and we feel you shouldn't shy away from wearing it. Add a pop of colour to your look with contrasting separates like Isabeli Fontana. Photograph: Courtesy Isabeli Fontana/Instagram

How about bringing the sunshine with you like Romee Strijd? Photograph: Courtesy Romee Strijd/Instagram

You can always win beach fashion by pairing a cap/hat with your bikini like Josephine Skriver. Photograph: Courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

A black bikini is a something every girl must have in her wardrobe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

Love to go bold? Then opt for an orange bikini like Sara Sampaio. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram