Gasp! Shilpa's daring slit has no competition

Last updated on: October 31, 2018 18:00 IST

See how the fit and fabulous party together. Photographs by Pradeep Bandekar

The Asia Spa magazine brought its annual wellness fest to Mumbai this year.

The awards event was attended by actors, models, wellness and fitness professionals.

Check out these stunning appearances from the green carpet.

Shilpa Shetty looked drop dead gorgeous in this blue slit dress by Gaurav Gupta.

Karishma Tanna's pleated bottoms are making a statement.

Alanna Pandey showed off some bling.

Madhoo stunned in a red backless gown.

Adah Sharma slayed in pink.

Gauahar Khan wore a fishtail dress.

Sophie Choudry's sultry one shoulder gown was quite a headturner.

Malvika Mohan dazzled in silver.

Waluscha Dsouza showed off her curves in a cleavage baring black gown with a train.

Elnaaz Norouzi wore these golden separates with feathered accents.

Geeta Basra was there too.

And so was Kanika Kapoor.

Elli Evram looked gorgeous in an orange cutout dress.

Tanaaz Irani stood out in her yellow dhoti-style creation.

Anupriya Goenka looked fabulous too.

Soundarya Sharma had the perfect reason to twirl.

Pilates guru Namrata Purohit also attended the event.

Suneil Shetty looked smart in his leather jacket.

Zayed Khan and Rahul Dev flaunted their love for jackets.

While Yash Birla came in tattered pants, Karan Tacker looked dapper in his brown suit.

Fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar also made an appearance.