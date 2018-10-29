Super hot debut! Fatima Shaikh dazzles on the ramp

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 09:55 IST

Looking jaw-dropping in a oyster lehenga, the actor walked the ramp at The Wedding Junction.

Photographs: Courtesy Sonaakshi Raaj/Instagram

Dressed in a gold lehenga, paired with a shimmering choli, Fatima Shaikh made her debut on the ramp for Sonaakshi Raaj, as the designer unveiled her latest collection.

'There she is! My untamed princess,' wrote the designer on her Instagram page.

With her hair worn over her shoulder, the Dangal actor strode the ramp gracefully, sporting jewels by A S Motiwala.

Scroll down to take a look!

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com