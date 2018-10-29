Don't miss! Malaika is just as SEXY as her lehenga

Malaika Arora Khan looked smokin' hot as she strode the ramp for Kehiaa by Kashmiraa at The Wedding Junction show, which was held in Mumbai.
Dressed in a stunning grey lehenga, paired with a gold bodice, she was picture perfect.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Here comes the 'Medieval Grey Bride'.
Malaika's lehenga was out of the ordinary...the colour, the cut and the style. To-be brides, would you dare to wear this?
A model showcases a peplum top with cigarette pants.
Pretty in pink! This silhouette is just perfect for a bridesmaid, isn't it?
Sexy in sheer! A model dressed in a see-through jacket with a matching skirt.
Birds of a feather flock together! The collection had several looks in pink.
The designer with her stunning showstopper.
