Don't miss! Malaika is just as SEXY as her lehenga

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 17:00 IST

Malaika Arora Khan looked smokin' hot as she strode the ramp for Kehiaa by Kashmiraa at The Wedding Junction show, which was held in Mumbai.

Dressed in a stunning grey lehenga, paired with a gold bodice, she was picture perfect.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Here comes the 'Medieval Grey Bride'.

Malaika's lehenga was out of the ordinary...the colour, the cut and the style. To-be brides, would you dare to wear this?

A model showcases a peplum top with cigarette pants.

Pretty in pink! This silhouette is just perfect for a bridesmaid, isn't it?

Sexy in sheer! A model dressed in a see-through jacket with a matching skirt.

Birds of a feather flock together! The collection had several looks in pink.

The designer with her stunning showstopper.