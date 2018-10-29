rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Don't miss! Malaika is just as SEXY as her lehenga

Don't miss! Malaika is just as SEXY as her lehenga

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 17:00 IST

Malaika Arora Khan looked smokin' hot as she strode the ramp for Kehiaa by Kashmiraa at The Wedding Junction show, which was held in Mumbai.  

Dressed in a stunning grey lehenga, paired with a gold bodice, she was picture perfect. 

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Here comes the 'Medieval Grey Bride'. 

 

Malaika's lehenga was out of the ordinary...the colour, the cut and the style. To-be brides, would you dare to wear this?

 

A model showcases a peplum top with cigarette pants. 

 

Pretty in pink! This silhouette is just perfect for a bridesmaid, isn't it?

 

Sexy in sheer! A model dressed in a see-through jacket with a matching skirt. 

 

Birds of a feather flock together! The collection had several looks in pink. 

 

The designer with her stunning showstopper. 

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Malaika Arora Khan, Rediff, Hitesh, Kashmiraa, Mumbai
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use