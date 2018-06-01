rediff.com

How a style blogger paid tribute to #VeereDiWedding

June 01, 2018 10:31 IST

Read her fun, crazy Veere story here!

The posters of Veere Di Wedding have inspired Kanika Sasan, a fashion blogger to style a look from the film with her BFFs. 

Taking a cue from the first look of the movie, the fashion influencer from Vancouver decided to recreate the look with her girl gang and this is what they came up with. 

Veere

Photograph: Courtesy Kanika Sasan/Instagram

Veere Di Wedding

Photograph: The first look of Veere Di Wedding

It's amazing how the four girls not only aced the poses of the actors, but also replicated their looks.

'First look at our recent shoot inspired by the upcoming movie - Veere Di Wedding,' Kanika wrote with the him.

'It was honestly one of the most fun shoots with an incredible bunch of talents,' she added. 'A huge shout out to the fabulous team of vendors who always put their best effort and the amazing and vibrant energy of my models for making this a memorable one.'

Kanika, who loves to translate stories through her creativity, recreated the look to pay a 'tribute to the movie in her own little way'.  

Veere

'Here is another shot with the Veereys!' Photograph: Courtesy Kanika Sasan/Instagram
 
Veere
 
'This was definitely one for the books.' Photograph: Courtesy Kanika Sasan/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
