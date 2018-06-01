VOTE! Who is the best dressed Veere?

Last updated on: June 01, 2018 09:47 IST

Which Veera gets your vote?

Photograph: Courtesy Veere Di Shaadi/Instagram

Every single outfit worn by the leading ladies will go down in Bollywood's fashion history.

But who among these four leading ladies caught your attention with her dress sense?

Is it the effervescent Sonam K Ahuja?

The uber-stylish mommy Kareena Kapoor?

The adorable Shikha Talsania, who can give any size-zero model a run for their money?

Or the talented Swara Bhaskar, whose jaw-dropping transformation is an inspiration for many.

Take the poll given below and let us know.

Sonam K Ahuja

Photograph: Courtesy Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram

Whatever we say about Sonam K Ahuja's fashion sense, it's never enough.

You can give her a zillion titles -- clotheshorse, fashionista, diva, style queen, etc.

She wears her fashion on her sleeves and lets her clothes do the talking.

Sonam plays Anvi, the lawyer and the perfectionist.

Kareena Kapoor

Photograph: Courtesy Veere Di Shaadi/Instagram

Give Kareena Kapoor just about anything to wear and she'll ensure that she nails the look beautifully.

Not a lover of low-key fashion, the outfits she's worn to the film's promotions are having their fashion moment.

She's an inspiration for young moms and fans can always take a leaf out of her fashion book.

She essays the role of Kalindi Puri, the anchor who brings the girls together.

Swara Bhasker

Photograph: Courtesy Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

It is worth a mention how Swara Bhasker ditched her play-it-safe-zone and gave the huge nod of approval to risque silhouettes, bold styles, impossible-to-resist looks.

The hemline got shorter and the look, sexier. But no one's disappointed.



You can check out her fashion transformation here: Swara's style evolution might be the best thing you see today!

In a recent Instagram post, Swara wrote: 'All the swag comes from the knowledge that some amazzzzzingly talented people are making me look my best everyday for #veerediwedding promotions!'

Her looks have been edgy, probably keeping in mind her character of Sakshi Soni, who is a bit of a brat and is clearly the wild one of the gang.

Shikha Talsania

Photograph: Courtesy Shikha Taslsania/Instagram

Shikha Talsania shed those extra kilos since her role in Wake Up Sid and looks fabulous in the trailer. She is proof that that sexy tag is not restricted to thin girls only.

Her dress sense is sharp and youthful. Shikha, who plays Meera Sood, a woman from a conservative family,

What's great is that unlike her character in Veere Di Wedding, Shikha doesn't believe in covering up those curves. Instead she's super proud of it and would gladly flaunt it.

We ask you, dear readers who is the best dressed Veere?

Take the poll below and let us know!