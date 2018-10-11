Incredibly HOT! Sona scorches runway in a black slit dress

Last updated on: October 11, 2018 15:05 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's showstopping avtar will melt your screens.

The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week was quite a glamorous affair.

The three-day event held in Delhi saw forty designers showcase their spring/summer collections.

See how Sonakshi Sinha brought the curtains down in style.

Sonakshi walked the ramp in a daring black slit dress designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Notice her bright blue eye make-up and confidence? Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI

Sona's was part of the designers' Twilight collection. Photograph: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

One more look at the details of the stunning black dress. Doesn't Sona look beautiful with that smile?

The duo used applique work, hand-beading and black crystals to luxe up the monochrome outfits. Satin and twisted crepe were used as fabrics.

The showstopper walks down with the designers.