Incredibly HOT! Sona scorches runway in a black slit dress

Last updated on: October 11, 2018 15:05 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's showstopping avtar will melt your screens.

The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week was quite a glamorous affair.

The three-day event held in Delhi saw forty designers showcase their spring/summer collections.

See how Sonakshi Sinha brought the curtains down in style.

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

Sonakshi walked the ramp in a daring black slit dress designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Notice her bright blue eye make-up and confidence?  Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

Sona's was part of the designers' Twilight collection. Photograph: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

One more look at the details of the stunning black dress. Doesn't Sona look beautiful with that smile?

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

The duo used applique work, hand-beading and black crystals to luxe up the monochrome outfits. Satin and twisted crepe were used as fabrics.

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

The showstopper walks down with the designers.

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Lotus Makeup India fashion week

The happy trio pose at the end of the show. Photograph: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
