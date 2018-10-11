Incredibly HOT! Sona scorches runway in a black slit dress

Sonakshi Sinha's showstopping avtar will melt your screens.
The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week was quite a glamorous affair.
The three-day event held in Delhi saw forty designers showcase their spring/summer collections.
See how Sonakshi Sinha brought the curtains down in style.
Sonakshi walked the ramp in a daring black slit dress designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Notice her bright blue eye make-up and confidence? Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI
Sona's was part of the designers' Twilight collection. Photograph: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
One more look at the details of the stunning black dress. Doesn't Sona look beautiful with that smile?
The duo used applique work, hand-beading and black crystals to luxe up the monochrome outfits. Satin and twisted crepe were used as fabrics.
The showstopper walks down with the designers.
The happy trio pose at the end of the show. Photograph: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
