The designer and her muse: An ode to Ritu Kumar

March 29, 2018 10:44 IST

Age is just a number for this designer, who completes 50 years in the fashion industry in 2018.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com



Ritu Kumar, who began her career in 1969, started with just four hand block printers and two tables in a small village near Kolkata.

Fast forward 50 years and today she is a brand to reckon with.

One of India's veteran fashion designers, she loves designing for the young generation.

We go down memory lane and take a look at some of our favourite looks from Ritu Kumar's shows through the years.

When the veteran designer sought inspiration in the 18th century French Marquis fashion era for her Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 collection and dressed Disha Patani in a flirty summer dress.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

When she dressed Taapsee Pannu in an off-beat collection inspired by the hip-hop music genre at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Remember the time Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor was the showstopper for Ritu Kumar on Day Three of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. The actor walked the ramp in a black ornate skirt with a floral biker jacket.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The master revivalist presented a spectacular collection of Banarasi weaves at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2015. Walking the ramp for her was Aditi Rao Hydari who made a stunning showstopper in a gulabi (pink) brocade sari, choli and gold churidars.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

When Nargis Fakhri closed the show for Ritu Kumar in a white fully embellished kalidaar kurta and flowing dupatta on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2013.

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2013