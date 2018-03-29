The designer and her muse: An ode to Ritu Kumar

Age is just a number for this designer, who completes 50 years in the fashion industry in 2018.
When Ritu Kumar, the master revivalist presented a collection of Banarasi weaves at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2015.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Ritu Kumar, who began her career in 1969, started with just four hand block printers and two tables in a small village near Kolkata.
Fast forward 50 years and today she is a brand to reckon with.
One of India's veteran fashion designers, she loves designing for the young generation.
We go down memory lane and take a look at some of our favourite looks from Ritu Kumar's shows through the years.
- Read her interview here: 'India never goes out of fashion'
When the veteran designer sought inspiration in the 18th century French Marquis fashion era for her Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 collection and dressed Disha Patani in a flirty summer dress.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
When she dressed Taapsee Pannu in an off-beat collection inspired by the hip-hop music genre at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Remember the time Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor was the showstopper for Ritu Kumar on Day Three of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. The actor walked the ramp in a black ornate skirt with a floral biker jacket.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The master revivalist presented a spectacular collection of Banarasi weaves at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2015. Walking the ramp for her was Aditi Rao Hydari who made a stunning showstopper in a gulabi (pink) brocade sari, choli and gold churidars.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
When Nargis Fakhri closed the show for Ritu Kumar in a white fully embellished kalidaar kurta and flowing dupatta on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2013.
Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2013
this
Comment
article